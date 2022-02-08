Supreme Court conservatives help Alabama GOP keep biased map for next election
Janai Nelson, associate director-counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, talks about why the Supreme Court's conservative majority was wrong not to recognize a federal court's determination that Alabama's new district map is improperly drawn without consideration for the increase in the state's Black population.Feb. 8, 2022
