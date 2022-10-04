IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New Maddow podcast finds contemporary resonance in 1940s sedition trial

    02:54
    Supreme Court case selection suggests aggressive conservative agenda in new term

    05:58
    Oath Keepers trial, with rare charge and novel defense, focuses on intent

    05:00

  • Voting rights faces 'existential' threat in new Supreme Court term

    03:22

  • Challenges to U.S. democracy not unprecedented, but too big for quick fixes

    05:40

  • Maddow: Endgame of GOP undermining elections is to evade accountability to voters

    08:28

  • Republican Party's failure to manage its extremists threatens U.S. democracy

    07:01

  • Mind-bending NASA feat serves as inspiration for attempting important work

    04:27

  • Zelenskyy has choice words for Putin as Ukraine makes remarkable progress repelling Russia

    01:26

  • How Trump loyalists in the DOJ pushed prosecutors to protect 'Individual-1'

    06:36

  • Former U.S. attorney details Trump, Barr efforts to corrupt DOJ with political agenda

    11:58

  • Familiar Trump stall strategy plays out in 'special master' gambit

    02:19

  • Intelligence officials assess fallout of Trump mishandling of U.S. secrets

    03:47

  • Russia's war in Ukraine puts fragile nuclear power plant in peril

    03:34

  • Why people are advised to take iodine tablets in the event of a nuclear disaster

    03:53

  • Public service agencies, large and small, chilled by violent threats from Trump supporters

    06:11

  • 'Staggering': Schiff on NYT report of quantity, range of classified Mar-a-Lago materials

    03:04

  • Bill Barr lied about considering charging Trump with obstruction of Mueller, court says

    05:17

  • Dr. Fauci on the 'fog of war' in fighting disease, and the health threat of toxic politics

    11:33

  • Trump team's hand seen in multi-state scheme to corrupt election equipment: WaPo

    03:59

Rachel Maddow

Supreme Court case selection suggests aggressive conservative agenda in new term

05:58

Rachel Maddow looks at the issues to be decided in the new Supreme Court term, and the willingness of the conservatives who have been packed onto the court to overturn precedent and restrict previously held freedoms, and points out the path right-wing judges appear to be pursuing to impose their conservative vision on the United States. Oct. 4, 2022

