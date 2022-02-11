Superyacht believed to belong to Putin makes hasty departure from Germany to Russia
Ali Velshi shares reports of a luxury superyacht believed to be Vladimir Putin's that abruptly left port in Germany for safer waters in Russia in what some speculate is a move to confiscation or sanctions issues in the event Russia invades Ukraine and triggers reprisals.Feb. 11, 2022
