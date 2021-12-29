Study shows potential silver lining for immunity from Omicron wave
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School for Public Health, talks about a new South African study finding infection with the Omicron variant produces antibodies that work against the Delta variant.Dec. 29, 2021
