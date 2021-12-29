IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Study shows potential silver lining for immunity from Omicron wave

    01:15
Rachel Maddow

Study shows potential silver lining for immunity from Omicron wave

01:15

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School for Public Health, talks about a new South African study finding infection with the Omicron variant produces antibodies that work against the Delta variant.Dec. 29, 2021

    Study shows potential silver lining for immunity from Omicron wave

    01:15
