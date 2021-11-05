Strzok calls out Durham's Russia scandal investigation for pushing pro-Trump narrative

Former FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok talks with Rachel Maddow about Trump special counsel holdover John Durham's investigation of the Trump Russia investigation. Strzok tells Maddow, "I'm certainly concerned when I read these indictments, both Mr. Sussmann’s and Mr. Danchenko’s... They have subtle dog whistles to these kinds of pro-Trump conspiracy theories... The indictment makes a point to note that the FBI was unable to corroborate Steele's reporting, but at the same time it neglects to mention that we weren't able to disprove it either."Nov. 5, 2021