States target Sackler family for opioid crisis justice after judge dumps bankruptcy deal
04:31
Share this -
copied
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong talks about the injustice of the bankruptcy deal that shielded the Sackler family from accountability for their role in the OxyContin crisis, and his intention to pursue justice all the way to the Supreme Court if need be. Dec. 30, 2021
UP NEXT
Harry Reid’s legacy is the Affordable Care Act former Sen. Al Franken says
06:25
Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors
06:28
CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious
10:36
Virginia officials open newly discovered time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee statue site
01:04
'Earth Emergency' looks at the impact of climate change