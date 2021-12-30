IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

States target Sackler family for opioid crisis justice after judge dumps bankruptcy deal

04:31

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong talks about the injustice of the bankruptcy deal that shielded the Sackler family from accountability for their role in the OxyContin crisis, and his intention to pursue justice all the way to the Supreme Court if need be. Dec. 30, 2021

