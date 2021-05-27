State officials fighting bogus third party 'audits'; Need for federal response grows

State officials fighting bogus third party 'audits'; Need for federal response grows07:51
Rachel Maddow looks at how the clumsy, destructive Arizona ballot "audit" is inspiring other Trump supporters to try to seize control of local ballots and voting equipment as local officials try to enforce laws against election tampering by random private groups, and suggests that now would be a good time for Kristen Clarke, newly sworn in head of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division to step in with a federal response.