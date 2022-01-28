Stalwart Irish fishermen uncowed by Russian threats and diplomatic games
Rachel Maddow updates reporting on the Irish fisherman who intend to continue to fish where they always do even if it means disrupting Russian navy war games planned for those same waters. Mixed signals from the Russian embassy have not altered the fishermen's plans.Jan. 28, 2022
