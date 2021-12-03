Stacey Abrams sees reason for hope on voting rights
02:55
Share this -
copied
Stacey Abrams, candidate for governor of Georgia, explains to Rachel Maddow where she sees there has been progress in Washington, D.C. on protecting voting rights and why she's hopeful that major voting rights legislation will pass the Senate soon. Dec. 3, 2021
As arsenal for fighting Covid comes together, anti-vaxxers are literally eating dirt
10:19
January 6 Committee anticipates 'multiple weeks' of hearing next year
01:37
Women terrorized by Trump, right-wing media file lawsuit over election lies
05:10
Stacey Abrams sees reason for hope on voting rights
02:55
'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment
05:10
Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies