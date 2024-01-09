IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News

Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News

NBC News repots that Special Counsel Jack Smith was the target of "swatting" on Christmas Day, a hoax call to police about an active shooter, meant to elicit an aggressive police response to the target's home. Smith was one among many to be so targeted over the holiday. Rachel Maddow looks at the growing problem.Jan. 9, 2024

