Softening Trump political potency seen in endorsement flops, limp ticket sales
Rachel Maddow looks at signs that Donald Trump is becoming increasingly impotent as a political figure, with flaccid support among Republicans for his agitation against Mitch McConnell, squishy interest in his live events with disgraced former TV personality Bill O'Reilly, and an endorsement record that isn't standing up well in the heat of Republican primaries. Dec. 18, 2021
Basis of new Cohen lawsuit over Trump abuse of power warrants concern among Americans
