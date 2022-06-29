IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Secret Service episodes on Jan. 6 show complicated mix of duty and political allegiance

  • Jan. 6 Committee's highlighting of witness intimidation adds to pressure on Garland

  • Trump sought to wield violence by loyalists, January 6 hearing testimony shows

    Sixth hearing adds new dimension to Mark Meadows' role in January 6th insurrection 

    Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

  • Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

  • Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony

  • Trump embraced armed rally attendees; sought to join them in march: Jan. 6 hearing witness

  • Joy Reid: John Eastman effectively laid groundwork for nearly identical ‘fake electors’ scheme in 2020

  • Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 committee will strongly oppose witness tampering, obstructions of justice

  • 'Unhinged' Trump exposed! Shock testimony on agents grabbed, warning for 'every crime imaginable'

  • Indictment? Trump linked to armed violence by star WH witness

  • Trump Planned To Be At The Capitol The Day Of The Insurrection

  • Fmr. 1/6 committee advisor: 'I don’t think the American public has seen anything yet'

  • Rep. Luria: Cassidy Hutchinson provided ‘damning’ testimony

  • 'He actively took steps to make this happen' What Hutchinson's Jan 6 testimony reveals

  • 'That was stunning to me' January 6th Committee member on Hutchinson's testimony

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’

  • Rep. Raskin says Trump 'had violence within his sights’ on Jan. 6

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Giuliani, Meadows suggested interest in presidential pardon related to Jan. 6

Rachel Maddow

Sixth hearing adds new dimension to Mark Meadows' role in January 6th insurrection 

Chris Hayes, Lawrence O'Donnell and an MSNBC panel discuss what Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony at the sixth January 6th hearing suggests about the role of Mark Meadows in Donald Trump's coup plot and the violence at the Capitol. June 29, 2022

