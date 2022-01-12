Similarities suggest coordination in fake elector letters from Republicans in five states
Rachel Maddow updates reporting on Republicans submitting forged elector letters as if Donald Trump had won their states instead of Joe Biden, with the number of states involved up to at least five, and a pattern of coordination becoming more evident. (Edited for length from the original broadcast.)Jan. 12, 2022
