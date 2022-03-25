Shifting battle lines make progress difficult to discern in Ukraine
Sudarsan Raghavan, correspondent at large for the Washington Post, talks about his reporting in a city that was supposedly retaken by Ukraine but turned out to still be very contested territory, and the challenge of discerning victories and losses in the very foggy war in Ukraine.March 25, 2022
