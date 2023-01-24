IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Senior FBI counterintel official charged for work helping Russian oligarch Deripaska

Rachel Maddow

Senior FBI counterintel official charged for work helping Russian oligarch Deripaska

Rachel Maddow reports on shocking new charges against former senior F.B.I. official Charles McGonigal for working to help Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska evade sanctions, as well as taking money a former Albanian intelligence operative. Jan. 24, 2023

