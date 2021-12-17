Senate Democrats get serious about protecting elections, voting rights
Senator Maggie Hassan talks with Rachel Maddow about the looming partisan threat to U.S. democracy and her change of heart about the Senate filibuster rule that Republicans are hiding behind to allow state Republicans to compromise the integrity of the election process.Dec. 17, 2021
