IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Historic "Little Rock Nine" school pushes back on Arkansas law limiting race studies.

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warnock (D-GA): We know who Trump is, but who are we?

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    The dog that didn't bark: Trump's calls for massive protests go unanswered

    07:06

  • A human face on the real victims: Georgia indictments offer some justice to maligned election workers

    02:37

  • Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

    02:52

  • 'This country is too precious': Clinton calls on GOP to quit Trump 'cult,' help U.S. heal

    09:36

  • 'A terrible moment for our country': Clinton reacts to string of Donald Trump indictments

    03:00

  • 'It's rooting against America': Clinton on Trump bashing US women's soccer and American institutions

    04:10

  • Maddow: As states take lead on fake elector probes, Trump's role a likely endpoint

    02:32

  • Illinois fights gun lobby to ban marketing guns to little kids

    08:28

  • The Trump fraud case you forgot about: Scammy scheme lawsuit unnoticed among big cases

    04:29

  • Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses

    04:14

  • Judge emphasizes Trump 'not commit a crime,' 'try to influence a juror' in terms of release

    08:13

  • 'Not guilty': Trump enters plea at arraignment in federal election subversion case

    02:44

  • 'Have your ducks in a row': What to know about the judge in the Trump 2020 case

    05:04

  • Republicans face uphill battle to try to salvage politics of Trump indictments

    05:43

  • 'They knew to count on violence': Trump indictment shows willingness to seize power by force

    05:45

  • 'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'

    11:35

  • Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

    06:33

  • 'Stop the Steal became a cash machine': Dishonest fundraising could come to bite Trump

    02:45

Rachel Maddow

Sen. Warnock (D-GA): We know who Trump is, but who are we?

06:22

Rachel Maddow asks Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock how his state will protect democracy in the midst of tremendous political pressure from the latest Trump indictment.  Aug. 22, 2023

  • Historic "Little Rock Nine" school pushes back on Arkansas law limiting race studies.

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warnock (D-GA): We know who Trump is, but who are we?

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    The dog that didn't bark: Trump's calls for massive protests go unanswered

    07:06

  • A human face on the real victims: Georgia indictments offer some justice to maligned election workers

    02:37

  • Hillary Clinton laments political system that rewards theater over results

    02:52

  • 'This country is too precious': Clinton calls on GOP to quit Trump 'cult,' help U.S. heal

    09:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All