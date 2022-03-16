IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Selo i Ludy performs The Mighty Deieper

03:31

Selo i Ludy, a Ukrainian band based in Kharkiv that has been live streaming from a bomb shelter performs The Mighty Deieper, a Ukrainian folk song, recorded March 9, 2022, marking the end of the second week of Russia's war on Ukraine and the birthday of Taras Shevchenko, on whose poem the song is based. March 16, 2022

