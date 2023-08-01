IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Secret public sentiment exposed in new poll explains weak GOP presidential field

04:20

Many Americans reflexively express dissatisfaction with the federal government without regard for the specifics of what the government or its constituent parts may be doing. But as Rachel Maddow reports, a new poll suggests how Americans really feel about the state of affairs in the United States and why that's good news for Joe Biden. Aug. 1, 2023

