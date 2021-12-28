Scientists hold their breath as James Webb Space Telescope deploys with high hopes
04:37
Mat Kaplan, host of Planetary Radio, talks about how the James Webb Space Telescope mission is progressing post-launch with features still deploying, and what researchers hope to learn, from the origins of the universe to extraterrestrial life. Dec. 28, 2021
