IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal

    07:10
  • Now Playing

    Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

    03:55

  • Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election

    04:54

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

  • 'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection

    07:12

  • Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?

    09:53

  • Joy Reid: On eve of Capitol insurrection the Big Lie continues to threaten our democracy

    09:52

  • Capitol Police Officer Dunn: There hasn’t been an end to Jan. 6

    09:07

  • After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

    11:10

  • Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern

    08:39

  • Garland: Justice Dept. will hold all Jan. 6 rioters 'accountable under law'

    03:21

  • Why did Hannity text that he was 'very worried' ahead of 1/6? Investigators want to know.

    10:09

  • January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy

    04:30

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host

    06:12

  • Jan. 6 committee reveals Sean Hannity texts to Mark Meadows and others

    10:01

  • Schiff: Texts show Hannity was ‘plainly concerned’ about Trump after Jan. 6

    06:47

  • Jan. 6 committee releases ‘explosive’ texts from Sean Hannity

    07:38

  • It's still over: See Trump aide confronted on loss and coup plot on live TV

    11:39

  • Jan. 6 select committee seeks Sean Hannity's voluntary cooperation with investigation

    01:24

Rachel Maddow

Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions

04:27

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about the relationship between what drove Donald Trump's mob to attack the Capitol on January 6th and the voting rights legislation he believes the Senate must pass.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal

    07:10
  • Now Playing

    Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

    03:55

  • Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election

    04:54

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

  • 'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection

    07:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All