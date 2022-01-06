Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions
04:27
Share this -
copied
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about the relationship between what drove Donald Trump's mob to attack the Capitol on January 6th and the voting rights legislation he believes the Senate must pass.Jan. 6, 2022
Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal
07:10
Now Playing
Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions
04:27
UP NEXT
McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'
03:55
Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election
04:54
Jan. 6th one year later
04:59
'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection