  • Maddow: January 6th threat to democracy is ongoing

  • Maddow: January 6th ultimately a national security problem to be solved

  • Theme of first hearing's evidence: January 6th was Trump's plan

  • Legal questions loom as hearings outline January 6th accountability

  • 'He didn't make a single phone call': evidence paints picture of Trump inaction on Jan. 6

    Schiff sees 'consciousness of guilt' in lawmakers who sought pardons for Jan. 6 role

    'Willful ignorance': Officer Dunn decries Jack Del Rio's comments minimizing Jan. 6

  • Ambassador Bridget Brink: U.S. support for Ukraine 'now more important than ever'

  • DOJ raises stakes with sedition charges against Proud Boys ahead of January 6th hearing

  • MSNBC airs special coverage of January 6th hearing on June 9 starting at 7 p.m. ET

  • Zinke seeks to join cast of GOP's dubious character candidates

  • Full video: 'Why are you here?': Senator Murphy exhorts colleagues to act on gun violence

  • Russia ramps up nuclear talk as position in Ukraine weakens

  • GOP congressman walks back denial of Capitol tour ahead of Jan. 6

  • Kushner, Mnuchin self-dealing shows need for better anti-corruption laws after Trump

  • New reporting shows shameless self-dealing by Trump admin's Jared Kushner, Steve Mnuchin

  • Site of Buffalo shooting a community hub with deep roots

  • Idaho Republicans reckon with extremism in political spectacle primary

  • Reporters tread carefully with attention-seeking racists, extremist online communities

  • Violent, terroristic racists are a recurrent problem with no simple solution

Rachel Maddow

Schiff sees 'consciousness of guilt' in lawmakers who sought pardons for Jan. 6 role

Rep. Adam Schiff talks with Rachel Maddow about the revelation at the first January 6th hearing that sitting Republican members of Congress sought preemptive pardons from Donald Trump for their role in January 6th and attempting to overturn the election.June 10, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

