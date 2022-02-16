Sandy Hook families achieve major legal victory against gun maker
Alex Wagner reports on the novel legal strategy used by nine families of people killed in the gun massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School to sue Remington, the gun manufacturer responsible for the weapon used, that has resulted in a $73 million settlement and the right to expose what the families learned about the gun maker's marketing strategy.Feb. 16, 2022
