    Sanders: Let Democrats show their support for BBB issues with a vote

Rachel Maddow

Sanders: Let Democrats show their support for BBB issues with a vote

02:29

Senator Bernie Sanders, chair of the Senate Budget Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about why it's necessary for Democrats to hold a vote on the Build Back Better bill even knowing that Joe Manchin is going to vote against it with Republicans.Dec. 21, 2021

    Sanders: Let Democrats show their support for BBB issues with a vote

