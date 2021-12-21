Sanders: Let Democrats show their support for BBB issues with a vote
02:29
Senator Bernie Sanders, chair of the Senate Budget Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about why it's necessary for Democrats to hold a vote on the Build Back Better bill even knowing that Joe Manchin is going to vote against it with Republicans.Dec. 21, 2021
