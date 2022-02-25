IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Sadness, rage, and resolve: Ukraine supporters react as Putin lies his way into war

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talks about the plight of Ukrainians standing up to Vladimir Putin's onslaught, and the courses of action available to Ukraine's allies to punish Putin and influence Russia.Feb. 25, 2022

