Sadness, rage, and resolve: Ukraine supporters react as Putin lies his way into war
09:33
Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talks about the plight of Ukrainians standing up to Vladimir Putin's onslaught, and the courses of action available to Ukraine's allies to punish Putin and influence Russia.Feb. 25, 2022
Anti-war protests in Russia test Putin's dictator privilege of disregarding public opinion
Putin's failure as a leader drives his resentment of Ukraine democracy
