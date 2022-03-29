Russians don't necessarily share West's view of Putin's belligerence
04:04
Share this -
copied
Inna Sovsun, member of the Ukrainian parliament, points out that Vladimir Putin is legitimately popular with many Russians, as is his style, so there is a strong chance that even if he were to be removed from power, his replacement would be a similar type of leader anyway. March 29, 2022
How to understand the air raid sirens in Ukraine
04:20
'A coup in search of a legal theory': Judge dings Trump in ruling for January 6 Committee
03:17
January 6th Committee recommends contempt charges for Scavino, Navarro
02:21
Biden reassurances notwithstanding, Putin fears removal by U.S.
06:02
Now Playing
Russians don't necessarily share West's view of Putin's belligerence
04:04
UP NEXT
Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle