    Russians don't necessarily share West's view of Putin's belligerence

Rachel Maddow

Russians don't necessarily share West's view of Putin's belligerence

04:04

Inna Sovsun, member of the Ukrainian parliament, points out that Vladimir Putin is legitimately popular with many Russians, as is his style, so there is a strong chance that even if he were to be removed from power, his replacement would be a similar type of leader anyway. March 29, 2022

    Russians don't necessarily share West's view of Putin's belligerence

