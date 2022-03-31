Russian invasion of Ukraine could infringe on space program's neutrality
Ali Velshi reports on the return to Earth of two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut from the International Space Station, and note that sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine could hurt Russia's space program and other terrestrial politics could further complicate traditionally neutral space. March 31, 2022
