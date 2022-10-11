IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Russian escalation in Ukraine raises question of corresponding increase in U.S. support

08:07

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, talks with Rachel Maddow about the type of military assistance the U.S. is considering giving to Ukraine in light of a new level of violence from Russia in attacks on civilian targets. Oct. 11, 2022

