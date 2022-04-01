IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. sees shift in Russian strategy in Ukraine; reaffirms support for Ukrainian defense

  • DOJ reportedly investigating 'officials in Donald Trump's orbit' tied to January 6th

    Russia's struggle to manage information matches struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine

    Russian recklessness suggests Putin learned wrong lessons in past military disasters

  • For Ukraine, first win on the battlefield, then make Russia pay

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine could infringe on space program's neutrality

  • How Ukraine is outperforming Russia on the digital battlefield

  • 'No good explanation' for gap in record of Trump calls on January 6th

  • Consistent failures of Putin's invasion make peace talk concessions galling for Ukrainians

  • Russia compounds failure to conquer Ukrainians by also failing to intimidate them

  • In Lviv, illusion of normalcy quickly shattered by sirens, Russian bombs

  • How to understand the air raid sirens in Ukraine

  • 'A coup in search of a legal theory': Judge dings Trump in ruling for January 6 Committee

  • January 6th Committee recommends contempt charges for Scavino, Navarro 

  • Biden reassurances notwithstanding, Putin fears removal by U.S.

  • Russians don't necessarily share West's view of Putin's belligerence

  • Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle

  • Poland, no stranger to Russian aggression, takes leadership role in helping Ukraine

  • Polish schools open their doors to displaced Ukrainian students

  • Food and medicine shortages add to war's burden in Kyiv

Rachel Maddow

Russia's struggle to manage information matches struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine

04:25

Fiona Hill, former White House adviser on Russia, talks about Vladimir Putin's effort to control the information Russians receive about his was in Ukraine, and speculation that Putin himself is not well informed on his military's shortcomings on the battlefield. April 1, 2022

