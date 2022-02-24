Russia expected to split Ukraine in initial military campaign
07:38
Courtney Kube, NBC News national security correspondent, reports on what U.S. officials anticipate Vladimir Putin's course of action will be as he deploys the Russian military for a major invasion of Ukraine.Feb. 24, 2022
