Russia covers disastrous ground assault on Ukraine with reckless aerial bombing
05:56
Eric Schmitt, senior writer covering terrorism and national security for the New York Times, talks about the Russian military's state of disarray as it invades Ukraine and how Vladimir Putin has shifted to a more brutal, destructive strategy to compensate. March 18, 2022
