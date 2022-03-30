IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russia compounds failure to conquer Ukrainians by also failing to intimidate them

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Consistent failures of Putin's invasion make peace talk concessions galling for Ukrainians

    05:09

  • Symbol of Ukrainian resistance

    01:36

  • In Lviv, illusion of normalcy quickly shattered by sirens, Russian bombs

    04:35

  • Kharkiv mayor: 'It's not just a war, this is a massacre.'

    04:39

  • Signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

    08:45

  • Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?

    06:51

  • Pentagon on Russian troops: We believe this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal

    01:08

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine

    06:50

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’

    07:08

  • Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’

    05:40

  • 'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin

    05:09

  • 'We'll see': Biden responds to Russia claiming they will scale down operations near Kyiv

    01:10

  • ‘Quite an ask’: Ukraine’s peace proposal could entangle U.S. in a Russian war

    07:36

  • 'Some progress' from Russia, Ukraine peace talks in Turkey

    01:58

  • California church prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees

    03:47

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy adviser: Russians are 'pretending to negotiate'

    04:37

  • Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv

    02:35

  • Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war

    16:32

  • Pentagon: Support is flowing into Mariupol

    11:12

Rachel Maddow

Russia compounds failure to conquer Ukrainians by also failing to intimidate them

02:54

Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament, argues that Vladimir Putin's campaign of brutality and destruction is likely meant to compensate for the failures of his military campaign and is also doomed to fail as Putin is only making Ukrainians more furious. March 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Russia compounds failure to conquer Ukrainians by also failing to intimidate them

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Consistent failures of Putin's invasion make peace talk concessions galling for Ukrainians

    05:09

  • Symbol of Ukrainian resistance

    01:36

  • In Lviv, illusion of normalcy quickly shattered by sirens, Russian bombs

    04:35

  • Kharkiv mayor: 'It's not just a war, this is a massacre.'

    04:39

  • Signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

    08:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All