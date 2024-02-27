IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Burn it all down': Rule-of-law stands as bulwark against Trumpian lies, so he attacks it
Feb. 27, 202407:58
Rachel Maddow

'Burn it all down': Rule-of-law stands as bulwark against Trumpian lies, so he attacks it

07:58

Rachel Maddow looks at the connections between truth, the rule of law, and democracy, and the authoritarian strategy to sever those connections in order to undermine democracy itself and usher in radical changes in governing.Feb. 27, 2024

