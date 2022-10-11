IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Calamitous GOP candidates keep control of Senate within Democratic reach through midterms

    05:05

  • Russian escalation in Ukraine raises question of corresponding increase in U.S. support

    08:07

  • Maddow: Defending democracy calls for a whole-of-society response

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    Rubio backs bill that would raise drug prices; odd move for an election year in Florida

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    New Maddow podcast finds contemporary resonance in 1940s sedition trial

    02:54

  • Supreme Court case selection suggests aggressive conservative agenda in new term

    05:58

  • Oath Keepers trial, with rare charge and novel defense, focuses on intent

    05:00

  • Voting rights faces 'existential' threat in new Supreme Court term

    03:22

  • Challenges to U.S. democracy not unprecedented, but too big for quick fixes

    05:40

  • Maddow: Endgame of GOP undermining elections is to evade accountability to voters

    08:28

  • Republican Party's failure to manage its extremists threatens U.S. democracy

    07:01

  • Mind-bending NASA feat serves as inspiration for attempting important work

    04:27

  • Zelenskyy has choice words for Putin as Ukraine makes remarkable progress repelling Russia

    01:26

  • How Trump loyalists in the DOJ pushed prosecutors to protect 'Individual-1'

    06:36

  • Former U.S. attorney details Trump, Barr efforts to corrupt DOJ with political agenda

    11:58

  • Familiar Trump stall strategy plays out in 'special master' gambit

    02:19

  • Intelligence officials assess fallout of Trump mishandling of U.S. secrets

    03:47

  • Russia's war in Ukraine puts fragile nuclear power plant in peril

    03:34

  • Why people are advised to take iodine tablets in the event of a nuclear disaster

    03:53

  • Public service agencies, large and small, chilled by violent threats from Trump supporters

    06:11

Rachel Maddow

Rubio backs bill that would raise drug prices; odd move for an election year in Florida

03:20

Rachel Maddow reports on the extreme popularity of allowing the federal government to negotiate drug prices that helped the Democrats turn the policy into law. Popularity that makes it hard to understand why Republicans are pushing a bill to reverse the law, effectively raising drug prices in an election year.Oct. 11, 2022

  • Calamitous GOP candidates keep control of Senate within Democratic reach through midterms

    05:05

  • Russian escalation in Ukraine raises question of corresponding increase in U.S. support

    08:07

  • Maddow: Defending democracy calls for a whole-of-society response

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    Rubio backs bill that would raise drug prices; odd move for an election year in Florida

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    New Maddow podcast finds contemporary resonance in 1940s sedition trial

    02:54

  • Supreme Court case selection suggests aggressive conservative agenda in new term

    05:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All