Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th

One-on-one with Mark Leibovich06:29
The Last Thing: A precious inheritance02:19
Online extremism fueled Capitol riot07:08
1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups06:09
Trump's coup plot a boon to right wing militias; drives unity and growth03:14
- Now Playing
Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th01:58
- UP NEXT
Trump's embrace of foolish election schemes a failure by 'adults in the room'05:02
Lawrence on the ‘unhinged’ meeting leading to January 6th riot13:25
Capitol Police Ofc. Harry Dunn: Jan. 6 rioters owe America an apology05:49
Moment in January 6th hearing reveals when Mark Meadows broke bad06:59
Trump 'consciousness of guilt' seen in scheming to overturn election02:49
There's enough for DOJ to open case with Donald Trump's name in subject line legal expert says10:23
'America is in a very precarious time' former Oath Keepers spokesman, Jan. 6 hearing witness says08:09
Trump coup nightmare: Case for 'two serious crimes' outlined by top prosecutor03:15
Legal bombshell: Trump planned march, ‘random riot’ defense crumbles04:23
Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump and Bannon for 'giving the finger to the committee'05:57
Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 702:55:04
January 6th committee lays out a 'disturbing' timeline of Trump leading up to insurrection09:47
Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’10:02
Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing on efforts of extremist groups03:13
One-on-one with Mark Leibovich06:29
The Last Thing: A precious inheritance02:19
Online extremism fueled Capitol riot07:08
1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups06:09
Trump's coup plot a boon to right wing militias; drives unity and growth03:14
- Now Playing
Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th01:58
Play All