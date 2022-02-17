Republicans worry unruly passenger no-fly list casts anti-maskers as terrorists

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, discusses the sudden surge in violent, out of control passengers on airplanes and the need for action from Congress like a national no-fly list.
Feb. 17, 2022
