Republicans overhaul local election board, look to eliminate six of seven polling stations
01:13
Rachel Maddow looks at how a new law in Georgia giving the Republican-controlled state legislature the power to remake local election boards has resulted in one rural county, Lincoln County, being targeted for losing all but one polling location.Dec. 23, 2021
