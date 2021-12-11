Republicans overhaul election system in Georgia, purging Democrats; Black county targeted
02:20
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow reports on a new rule in Georgia that puts the state legislature in charge of appointing local election officials. The Republican majority in the legislature has ensured Republican control of the local election commissions and the predominantly Black Fulton County is the subject of special scrutiny for "underperforming." Dec. 11, 2021
Despite past objections, Senate adds filibuster exception for debt ceiling. So, what next?
02:24
Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices risk slippery slope with ruling on Texas abortion law
07:22
Details of intimidation of Georgia election workers puts new scrutiny on Trump campaign
07:55
Republicans overhaul election system in Georgia, purging Democrats; Black county targeted
02:20
Another Trump loss: Court affirms legitimacy of 1/6 investigation; fallout for Bannon?
04:06
Parallel criminal and civil cases put Trump in a legal bind