Republicans credulously present convicted fraudster to spin stolen election tale
08:04
Ali Velshi reports on the dubious background of a self-appointed election auditor invited by Wisconsin Republicans to present his personal, colorful stolen election conspiracy theory to the state assembly's elections committee.Feb. 11, 2022
