Republicans credulously present convicted fraudster to spin stolen election tale

    Prosecutor exposes another facet of Trump scheme to seize voting machines after 2020 loss

    02:22

  • Records retrieved from Trump by National Archives may include classified material: reports

    06:05

  • Canada afflicted with right-wing American Covid conspiracy chaos

    09:46

  • Iran timeline to nuclear weapon 'frighteningly short' after failed Trump policy

    01:44

  • As GOP seeks to usurp control of elections, Wisconsin Democrats are mobilizing locally

    07:12

  • Banker who tried to buy his way into Trump administration gets a year in prison 

    02:53

  • Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel

    09:01

  • Trump flouting of Presidential Records Act leaves National Archives scrambling

    05:23

  • January 6 Committee adopts prosecutorial style in hope of prompting Garland to action: NYT

    08:30

  • Supreme Court conservatives help Alabama GOP keep biased map for next election

    06:05

  • Pence commits Republican heresy; accuses Trump of being wrong on negating election loss

    02:33

  • Despite red flags, Florida Republicans poised to confirm questionable surgeon general

    06:17

  • Three neo-Nazis arrested in Florida attack

    00:59

  • Disgraced Trump NSA Flynn proposed using National Guard to seize voting machines: NYT

    07:05

  • GOP men hardly punished for illegal votes; Black woman given six years for sign-up error

    09:36

  • As Trump worked presidency's power to seize voting machines, local backers got the message

    10:47

  • Newly uncovered memos shed light on origins of Trump campaign's fake elector scheme: NYT

    06:13

  • Neo-Nazis, Trump, treat racial disparity fix as attack on white people in health care

    10:27

  • DeSantis treats Florida Nazi incidents as political game; condemns Democrats instead

    03:15

  • No wonder Trump is nervous: NY attorney general looking at Trump bid for D.C. hotel

    02:38

Rachel Maddow

Republicans credulously present convicted fraudster to spin stolen election tale

08:04

Ali Velshi reports on the dubious background of a self-appointed election auditor invited by Wisconsin Republicans to present his personal, colorful stolen election conspiracy theory to the state assembly's elections committee.Feb. 11, 2022

