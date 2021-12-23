Republicans bullying election officials achieve their ends even in failure
Dana DeBeauvoir, county clerk for Travis County, Texas, talks with Rachel Maddow about Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to indict her to intimidate and manipulate her management of her county's elections, and why, despite his failure to do so, his actions still influenced election administration in the state.Dec. 23, 2021
