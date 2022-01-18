IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Republican voting restriction strategy already bearing fruit in Texas

03:22

Rachel Maddow looks at how the Republican scheme to use bogus claims of voter fraud as justification for new voting restrictions is working according to plan and already resulting in the rejection of hundreds of ballot applications. Jan. 18, 2022

