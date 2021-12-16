Republican rips colleagues for damaging, wasteful election spectacle
05:13
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow highlights Republican Wisconsin State Senator Kathy Bernier, who leads the Senate Elections Committee, for criticizing her colleagues for making a show of baseless, ignorant attacks on the state's election system in order to stoke political support from their voting base.Dec. 16, 2021
UP NEXT
New Meadows texts further implicate members of Congress in Trump plot to overturn election
02:05
Cheney emphasis makes clear: possible Trump federal crime a focus of January 6th Committee
05:07
A bad day for Donald Trump, and it's only Tuesday
03:18
Warnock to Senate Democrats: Bipartisanship at whose expense?
06:50
'These are no ordinary times': Warnock calls for action to stem erosion of democracy
02:43
Two recent filibuster exceptions expose lie of filibuster as insurmountable hurdle