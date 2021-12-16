IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Republican rips colleagues for damaging, wasteful election spectacle

05:13

Rachel Maddow highlights Republican Wisconsin State Senator Kathy Bernier, who leads the Senate Elections Committee, for criticizing her colleagues for making a show of baseless, ignorant attacks on the state's election system in order to stoke political support from their voting base.Dec. 16, 2021

