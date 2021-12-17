Republican Party helping Trump pay his personal legal bills: WaPo
Rachel Maddow shares reporting from the Washington Post that the Republican Party is helping Donald Trump pay the legal bills for investigations into his personal business, even though Trump has amassed a fortune in political donations that he could spend on anything, including his own legal bills or the legal bills of his supporters that are being prosecuted for attacking the U.S. Capitol.Dec. 17, 2021
