Rachel Maddow

Republican leader Trump's dinner with racist forces reckoning for normal Americans

07:24

Rachel Maddow shares some of the fringe perspectives of the racist, Christian fascist who Donald Trump hosted for dinner at Mar-a-Lago, and considers the implications of Trump elevating racist perspectives while still the most influential figure in the Republican Party and the most likely Republican nominee in 2024 despite his 2020 defeat. Nov. 29, 2022

