Republican deference to Big Lie over facts of January 6 exposes scary gap among Americans
09:49
Rachel Maddow looks at how the North and South viewed the attack on Senator Sumner differently ahead of the Civil War, and how that split in perspectives over violence in the Capitol is echoed in the violence of January 6th and how Republicans have trained themselves to see it in a different light than Democrats.Jan. 7, 2022
