Rachel Maddow

Republican congressman's biography falls apart under scrutiny (no, not Santos)

03:09

Rachel Maddow shares the reporting of WTVF in Nashville into the background of Republican Congressman Andy Ogles, who appears to have misrepresented his background in economic, his college major, and more.Feb. 28, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

