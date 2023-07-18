Republican attorneys general demand access to out-of-state abortion medical records

Trump, Republican allies make plan to concentrate power in Trump's hands: NYTimes04:20
- Now Playing
Republican attorneys general demand access to out-of-state abortion medical records11:48
- UP NEXT
Prosecutorial feeding frenzy takes shape around Trump's effort to subvert 2020 election03:29
NBC News special report (1961): Violence in Alabama surrounding Freedom Riders protests29:08
Tennessee A.G. uses private medical records in Republican campaign against trans people11:10
Putin's war on Ukraine backfires as NATO set to expand again04:10
Poland sees peril for women of extreme, ill-considered abortion bans02:21
In wake of deadly mass shooting in Baltimore, mayor decries ghost guns, trafficking07:23
How a 'sad sack nutball' ended up at the center of the Russia crisis05:55
'This is some really powerful evidence': McQuade assesses the Trump Bedminster tape04:10
Rachel and Lawrence react to new audio evidence in Trump docs case03:26
Listen: Audio of Trump discussing classified documents published by CNN09:08
DeSantis fixation on 'the woke' has a poor track record as a political strategy in Florida07:39
What ever happened to the federal investigation of Trump's fake elector scheme?07:21
Book shows Putin broke unwritten rule with plot to kill defector on U.S. soil: NYT05:00
Rachel Maddow on her new podcast ‘Deja News’: ‘I feel like history is grounding’08:15
Trump humiliated as protests he called for fail to materialize04:26
'There's two ways that this resolves': Maddow makes prediction on Trump documents case01:13
Trump victim act debunked by consistent DOJ record of Espionage Act prosecutions04:57
Trump legal comeuppance threatens court traffic jam; James anticipates deferring to feds12:12
Trump, Republican allies make plan to concentrate power in Trump's hands: NYTimes04:20
- Now Playing
Republican attorneys general demand access to out-of-state abortion medical records11:48
- UP NEXT
Prosecutorial feeding frenzy takes shape around Trump's effort to subvert 2020 election03:29
NBC News special report (1961): Violence in Alabama surrounding Freedom Riders protests29:08
Tennessee A.G. uses private medical records in Republican campaign against trans people11:10
Putin's war on Ukraine backfires as NATO set to expand again04:10
Play All