IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Another Keystone Pipeline oil leak proves activist opponents correct

    03:45

  • Maddow: Voters teach GOP the lessons they won't learn on their own

    01:34

  • 'Focus on the voter' key for organizers getting out the vote in Georgia

    03:16

  • How to understand the New York investigations of and cases against Donald Trump

    03:20

  • Criminal case against Trump Org goes to jury; NYDA probe of Trump adds fmr. DOJ prosecutor

    04:25

  • Right-wing, domestic terror eyed in N.C. infrastructure sabotage as facts remain elusive

    11:53

  • Arizona GOP election rejecting zeal could boomerang on party's candidates

    04:00

  • Republican leader Trump's dinner with racist forces reckoning for normal Americans

    07:24

  • China experiencing rare outbreak of pro-freedom protests

    02:04

  • Dinner with Trump boosts fringe racist into mainstream GOP politics

    05:21

  • Co-Owners of Club Q discuss aftermath of mass shooting

    05:21

  • Lessons from a World War II scandal that put the Justice Department to the test.

    07:09

  • Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump

    03:56

  • Narrow margin of control risks House gridlock; legislation not a GOP priority anyway

    04:01

  • Schumer looking to 'get things done' as Senate Majority Leadership is extended

    10:38

  • Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

    01:25

  • Early numbers suggest Trump is a burden on the ballot

    04:25

  • Right wing fixates on Arizona with online misinformation

    05:10

  • Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose

    02:05

  • In some states, slow count is a feature not a bug

    05:31

Rachel Maddow

Report shows GOP members of Congress advocating sedition in texts to Mark Meadows

03:55

Rachel Maddow shares highlights from a report by Talking Points Memo on the text messages received by Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on and around January 6th, including from sitting Republican members of Congress calling for extreme measures to keep Donald Trump in power even though he was voted out of office in 2020.Dec. 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Another Keystone Pipeline oil leak proves activist opponents correct

    03:45

  • Maddow: Voters teach GOP the lessons they won't learn on their own

    01:34

  • 'Focus on the voter' key for organizers getting out the vote in Georgia

    03:16

  • How to understand the New York investigations of and cases against Donald Trump

    03:20

  • Criminal case against Trump Org goes to jury; NYDA probe of Trump adds fmr. DOJ prosecutor

    04:25

  • Right-wing, domestic terror eyed in N.C. infrastructure sabotage as facts remain elusive

    11:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All