IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Covid tests don't do what you think they do, Dr. Fauci explains

    07:58
  • Now Playing

    Reduced severity of Omicron illness shifts focus from case numbers to hospitalizations

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    'The common enemy is the virus': Fauci calls for national unity in fighting Covid

    03:32

  • Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, one-of-a-kind political titan, dies at 82

    11:27

  • 'It's a balancing act': New CDC guidance weighs practicality but raises questions

    05:17

  • Study shows potential silver lining for immunity from Omicron wave

    01:15

  • Voting rights advocates develop plan in four parts for achieving goals

    01:46

  • President Biden reaches year's end with growing list of successes

    02:09

  • January 6th Committee lays out timeline for public hearings, reports: WaPo

    02:08

  • 'Rosanne didn't radicalize herself': After death on 1/6, family seeks accountability

    09:17

  • Scientists hold their breath as James Webb Space Telescope deploys with high hopes

    04:37

  • World loses powerful moral voice for equality with Archbishop Desmond Tutu's passing

    01:36

  • Omicron fears outpacing real world risks for people vaccinated, boosted, masked

    03:27

  • Sketchy Chinese company under investigation is well suited to partner with Donald Trump

    11:01

  • Is this seriously who Republicans want representing Georgia instead of Raphael Warnock?

    05:31

  • Republicans overhaul local election board, look to eliminate six of seven polling stations

    01:13

  • Republicans bullying election officials achieve their ends even in failure

    10:12

  • Game changer: New Covid treatment pill could be key to ending pandemic

    03:33

  • Would the January 6th Committee subpoena sitting members of Congress? Yes, says Schiff.

    04:47

  • Absent accountability, Republicans run roughshod over election system in Wisconsin

    11:49

Rachel Maddow

Reduced severity of Omicron illness shifts focus from case numbers to hospitalizations

03:58

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discusses why hospitalizations may become a better metric for tracking the number of positive cases of infection.Dec. 30, 2021

  • Covid tests don't do what you think they do, Dr. Fauci explains

    07:58
  • Now Playing

    Reduced severity of Omicron illness shifts focus from case numbers to hospitalizations

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    'The common enemy is the virus': Fauci calls for national unity in fighting Covid

    03:32

  • Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, one-of-a-kind political titan, dies at 82

    11:27

  • 'It's a balancing act': New CDC guidance weighs practicality but raises questions

    05:17

  • Study shows potential silver lining for immunity from Omicron wave

    01:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All