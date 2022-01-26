Records request points to congressman's role in assisting fake elector meeting
Wisconsin State Senator Chris Larson talks with Rachel Maddow about a letter found through an open records request that suggests that Rep. Scott Fitzgerald booked a room in the state capitol for fake Trump electors to meet and sign forged paperwork at the same time as Wisconsin's real electors were formalizing the state's election results. Jan. 26, 2022
